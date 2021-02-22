Why we need more independent voters and thinkers

Independent voters, if not independent thinkers, have lost their value in American politics today. In previous years, independent voters outnumbered both Republican and Democratic parties. Not the same as “decline to declare," independent voters are those that don’t belong to one political party ideology or the other.

We are not all blue or all red. These terms should go the same way as marking “race “ or “sex “on a form. Being an indie shows our divorce from the ridged personality battles between these two political parties. Our nation has rarely embraced three parties but technically, we indies are a third. We just don’t have all the political funding, manipulative tools or personality kingmakers of the other parties.

Let’s face it, both parties are entrenched in glorifying megalomaniac politicians. Some of these politicians have been entrenched far beyond their value, or they lack a true understanding of our nation's needs. Both parties value seniority over knowledge, convection or passion.