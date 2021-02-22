Why we need more independent voters and thinkers

Independent voters, if not independent thinkers, have lost their value in American politics today. In previous years, independent voters outnumbered both Republican and Democratic parties. Not the same as “decline to declare," independent voters are those that don’t belong to one political party ideology or the other.
We are not all blue or all red. These terms should go the same way as marking “race “ or “sex “on a form. Being an indie shows our divorce from the ridged personality battles between these two political parties. Our nation has rarely embraced three parties but technically, we indies are a third. We just don’t have all the political funding, manipulative tools or personality kingmakers of the other parties.
Let’s face it, both parties are entrenched in glorifying megalomaniac politicians. Some of these politicians have been entrenched far beyond their value, or they lack a true understanding of our nation's needs. Both parties value seniority over knowledge, convection or passion.
We’re stuck with a two-party system, just like we are stuck with the Electoral College which won’t change, but we can have independent thinking. Both Republicans and Democrats need to divorce themselves from their rigid partisan constraints. There’s no reason why we can’t simultaneously embrace social improvements with fiscal restraint. We need to find ways to bridge not only differences, but mutual problems. We’ve done this before, we can do it again.
Parties won’t go away, but their insistence on blindly following their ideologies is no different than liming‘s blindly going over a cliff. Ironically, independence is what Americans value the most, and yet use the least. Let’s make a change in our hearts and our minds and think independently.
Chris d Craiker
Napa
