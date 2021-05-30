Will PG&E accept the liability if things go wrong?

Now well into 2021, PG&E continues to cut trees along the roads in the Napa hills and apparently does so with no geotechnical reports on what the tree cutting does to the stability of these hillsides. Mr. Walls’s response that PG&E shares the community’s understanding of the importance of trees is not the issue; the stability of the hillsides is, and it is being ignored.

His reference to the CPUC General Order 95, Rule 35 requirement suggests PG&E is mandated without exception to remove the trees it has marked. These are general guidelines, not specific ones, and they allow discretion for handling specific situations. Furthermore, PG&E’s 2021 Wildfire Mitigation Plan (required by CPUC) and its webinars identify alternatives to tree cutting in those areas where to do so might cause additional unintended consequences.

Mr. Walls suggests that because PG&E EVM program exceeds state standards for minimum clearances around power lines, this is a good thing. It likely is in flat areas and in areas where there is no concern that by doing so, there will be any problems with slides. There are areas where exceeding the standards is questionable practice though, but PG&E apparently will not re-evaluate or consider those conditions or modify the EVM.