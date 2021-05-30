Will PG&E accept the liability if things go wrong?

First, Thank you, Mr. Walls, I appreciate your response to my letter about the PG&E tree cutting activities ("Explaining PG&E's tree removal plan," May 21).
Unfortunately, the letter ignores the critical issue I raised in my May 14 letter (land stability and potential slides), it misstates certain PG&E information provided in other documents and in PG&E webinars, and, at least in my experience so far, misstates that community concerns are important to PG&E and are expeditiously addressed through the PG&E website.
The PG&E tree removal program (EVM) ignores, in fact, does not even address, the geotechnical consequences of removing these trees. PG&E is right to be concerned about wildfires; all Californians are. And PG&E is correct that its “assets” (equipment, lines, power stations) were lost in the recent wildfires, although, in some cases, PG&E equipment failure caused those fires.
One of the biggest concerns after any wildfire is that when the rains begin, the burned-out hillsides without trees would or could result in mudslides. In some instances, slides occurred and caused additional destruction, costs, and inconvenience. According to PG&E's webinar on February 17, PG&E has cut or pruned over a million trees. Presumably, this number is based on 2020 data, but regardless, that is a lot of trees.
Now well into 2021, PG&E continues to cut trees along the roads in the Napa hills and apparently does so with no geotechnical reports on what the tree cutting does to the stability of these hillsides. Mr. Walls’s response that PG&E shares the community’s understanding of the importance of trees is not the issue; the stability of the hillsides is, and it is being ignored.
His reference to the CPUC General Order 95, Rule 35 requirement suggests PG&E is mandated without exception to remove the trees it has marked. These are general guidelines, not specific ones, and they allow discretion for handling specific situations. Furthermore, PG&E’s 2021 Wildfire Mitigation Plan (required by CPUC) and its webinars identify alternatives to tree cutting in those areas where to do so might cause additional unintended consequences.
Mr. Walls suggests that because PG&E EVM program exceeds state standards for minimum clearances around power lines, this is a good thing. It likely is in flat areas and in areas where there is no concern that by doing so, there will be any problems with slides. There are areas where exceeding the standards is questionable practice though, but PG&E apparently will not re-evaluate or consider those conditions or modify the EVM.
Mr. Walls also writes that PG&E does not “make determinations about tree health and hazards indiscriminately or subjectively.” From discussions with PG&E representatives and subcontractors, this is not entirely accurate. The criteria used seems to be a visual one: if the tree can hit a line, or it can hit a tree that might hit a line, or if it is leaning toward a line -- regardless of health, age, location -- it is taken down notwithstanding the impact it may have on the stability of the area. It is also unlikely that all of the million-plus trees handled by PG&E have been evaluated under the ISA guidelines by certified arborists. And of course, arborists are not geotechs.
Mr. Walls states that PG&E is committed to public safety, and there is no doubt that is the case, but he then writes “This includes working with our customers and communities to manage vegetation located near power lines that could cause a wildfire or power outage.” From my experience, calls and letters to PG&E are confirmed received by customer service reps or subcontractor reps, but no supervisor with authority to change, modify, or address the concern with the program and adapt it to specific or unique circumstances ever responds.
PG&E may be exempt from local ordinances, but the community expects PG&E to solve its fire risk problem without creating mudslide or landslide problems. PG&E can do this with a more tailored approach and by using the various options it has, rather than just cutting down trees because it is the most expeditious way to get the work done. A geotech evaluation would also be a late, but very good, investment.
And if the present EVM is the final word on the matter, then will PG&E accept liability for the consequences its EVM program causes or creates? Or will PG&E push that off to the community or the individual owners that might be impacted? Has this even been discussed?
John McGill
Napa