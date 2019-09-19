The disregard for common sense and the will of the American people continually spews out of Washington, D.C.
The Napa Valley Register of Friday the 13th reported that budget finagling by Republicans will move $3.6 billion, already voted upon and allocated elsewhere, to erect 175 miles of the ineffective border wall.
That calculates to $20,571,428 per mile. The distance from Napa High School to Walmart is one mile. A 20- minute walk. A million dollars a minute.
The spending and profiteering with our taxpayer dollars is beyond outrageous. Will these backdoor-dealing politicians ever be held accountable?
Karlyn Williams
Napa