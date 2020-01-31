In view of the proposed 50-room hotel planned for the Red Hen site in the unincorporated area of Napa County, this would be a good time for the current county supervisors -- Brad Wagenknecht, District 1; Ryan Gregory, District 2; Diane Dillon, District 3; Alfredo Pedroza, District 4; and Belia Ramos, District 5; as well as their challengers Amber Manfree and Mariam Aboudamous -- to answer the question from the audience at the LWV forum last week. The question was will you support requiring hotels to provide employee housing for their permit to build or enlarge their facility? The question clearly implied a physical structure, not a bounty.
At the meeting the two candidates and their challengers indicated they would. Although Belia Ramos indicate the supervisors almost never encountered this type of building. Now it is here – so how do you vote? Will you stand by your word?
Sue Kesler
Napa