"Wine Country?" Why not call it "Whine Country?"
I have been privileged---to be associated with three of the finest, most historic and beautiful wineries i n Napa and Sonoma Valleys over the past 35 years or so. Never would I have allowed such a dumb group of stupid women into the tasting room I was in charge of. Never. I chose to give the show a try, hoping to see some beautiful familiar scenery or architecture.
The show was a boring disaster. What were they thinking? Individually some are funny women on SNL. They have ruined their reputation by doing this ugly farce. Do they think we in the industry welcome this behavior? They obviously are not wine drinkers as they consider it a liquid to give permission to act like a fool and behave badly in public.
I was so disappointed to see such a group of somewhat successful women take on a really stupid script.
Shame on you. Don't come back.
Barbara Ciapponi
Napa