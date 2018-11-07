A letter to the editor in the Oct. 31 paper “Allowing restaurants in the Ag Preserve?” cites the closure of Redd to argue that wine-food pairings at wineries caused that restaurant to close.
Winery regulations have allowed food at marketing events (e.g. winemaker dinners) since the 1990 adoption of the Winery Definition Ordinance. Wine-food pairings (small bites paired with wine) have been allowed since 2010. So, food at wineries is not new. Tim Carl’s Oct. 8 article “Why Yountville’s Redd Restaurant Closed” reflects that the 2017 fires and a shift away from fine dining played a significant role in the decision to close.
Because there are many reasons why a restaurant succeeds or fails, we should consider how many restaurants have opened in the past eight years. Just in the past few years, Miminashi, Charlie Palmer Steak, CIA at Copia, Forge Pizza, and Ciccio have opened. None of these restaurants were deterred by winery activities.
While Redd has closed, Chef Reddington felt good enough about the Napa Valley to open Redd Wood in 2012. Mr. Carl’s article reported that not only is Chef Reddington keeping Redd Wood open, he’s looking for other opportunities to open a restaurant in the valley.
Rob Anglin
Napa