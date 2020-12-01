Wineries seeking advantage in a crisis

“Not letting a good crisis go to waste,” first used by Winston Churchill during World War II and followed by Rahm Emanuel (Former White House Chief of Staff) during the 2008 financial crisis, is always associated with petitioning authority to sidestep the normal process by which existing regulations are altered in order to accommodate specific factions’ goals unrelated to the causes of the crisis.
With that in mind, here comes a Coalition of Napa Valley vintners using the business downturn due to the Coronavirus in a most shameful way to petition the Napa County supervisors to remove limits on visitations by appointment, limits on visitations period, and expand tasting room hours as if these carefully enacted regulations were to blame for their empty tasting rooms.
Trusting that the Supervisors are well-educated people, it will be interesting to see how they act on this petition when they hear it on Dec. 16. If they don’t summarily dismiss it or even disapprove a “middle ground” as they should for the back-door fake of sidestepping regulations on false premises, it will be one more proof (as if we needed one) that they are themselves complicit in not letting a good crisis go to waste when the right faction is to be accommodated
Any winery which wishes to expand its operations beyond what is allowed, can apply through the normal channels. In fact, in Napa County, wineries can even operate beyond the limits of the law and apply for forgiveness without any repercussions, an avenue legitimized by the supervisors one year ago and taken advantage of by dozens upon dozens of wineries. One wonders why people get excited when President Trump asks voters to go out and vote twice.
Is it a wonder that trust in our institutions — the true cornerstone of Democracy — is deteriorating at an accelerated rate, from law enforcement —excessive or the lack thereof — the fairness of the press, the voting process, the freedom of speech, not to mention the Congress, even the presidency regardless of political affiliation, the courts and even the law itself?
Hopefully, the supervisors at this long overdue point will take an assertive step in opting out of this poisonous free-for-all culture.
George Caloyannidis
Calistoga
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.