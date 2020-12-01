Wineries seeking advantage in a crisis

“Not letting a good crisis go to waste,” first used by Winston Churchill during World War II and followed by Rahm Emanuel (Former White House Chief of Staff) during the 2008 financial crisis, is always associated with petitioning authority to sidestep the normal process by which existing regulations are altered in order to accommodate specific factions’ goals unrelated to the causes of the crisis.

With that in mind, here comes a Coalition of Napa Valley vintners using the business downturn due to the Coronavirus in a most shameful way to petition the Napa County supervisors to remove limits on visitations by appointment, limits on visitations period, and expand tasting room hours as if these carefully enacted regulations were to blame for their empty tasting rooms.

Trusting that the Supervisors are well-educated people, it will be interesting to see how they act on this petition when they hear it on Dec. 16. If they don’t summarily dismiss it or even disapprove a “middle ground” as they should for the back-door fake of sidestepping regulations on false premises, it will be one more proof (as if we needed one) that they are themselves complicit in not letting a good crisis go to waste when the right faction is to be accommodated