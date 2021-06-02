Winners and losers

As a member of the Napa Valley Model Railroad Historical Society and a volunteer docent at the California State Railroad Museum, I feel I must comment on the win in the courts by the Napa Expo Board over the Napa Valley Model Railroad Historical Society. A board not elected but appointed by the Governor.

The exhibit built over 50 years can now be removed (per master plan) to clear more land at the Expo fairgrounds. I actually heard a comment made “It’s just a bunch of old men running trains!”. They must have never visited the exhibit, because that is so far from what the society provided to the community.

Who are the real losers? The Napa community. As a docent at the California State Railroad Museum, I get to interpret the railroad equipment, people and history that built the state of California and our country. At the Napa Valley Model Railroad Historical Society exhibit, our visitors got to see the trains from history and trains from today actually running through a wonderfully detailed work of art. Many years of work went into the quality scenery and detail that were presented in the exhibit by the society.