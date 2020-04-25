With coronavirus, we Howl-Along together every night

I hope everybody's all hunkered down, staving off coronavirus, and getting comfortable in this new homebody lifestyle we're all in together. As someone said Saturday night on TV, “We can beat this together, just by staying apart.”
Together, to keep connected while staying apart, there’s an 8 p.m. nightly Howl-Along “waving” across the U.S., already rooted in St. Helena. The purpose of howling is to thank and celebrate our heroic hospital and medical aid workers each day, then give thanks for our own safety! To join in, open your window or door at 8 o’clock and howl, holler, play a kazoo or musical instrument, bang pots n’ pans or say whatever your heart desires.
Besides expressing gratitude and pent-up emotion, it’s a kick to hear distant camaraderie while connecting with neighbors for fun and assuring each others’ well-being, well within social distancing limits.
The Bay Area Howl-Along began on a recent Friday in Mill Valley after Nextdoor spread the word there, and then on to St. Helena for Saturday evening’s debut in the Napa Valley. Amid hooters and howlers, if you listened closely you may have heard a crash cymbal 3-crash salute to our healthcare workers, flute tunes n’ trills sounding like bird chirps, trumpeting over vineyards with coyotes chiming in, or a saxophone pure tuning tone rendition. Instrumental contributions were from Saint Helena Community Band (SCHB) members from St. Helena neighborhoods, to Spring Mountain, Angwin and Napa. The Howl’s Friday premiere produced “din beyond imagination” in the Mill Valley canyon where another SHCB member lives who shared this link: ktvu.com/news/california-community-howls-to-stay-connected-in-quarantine
So let’s all keep connected while safe distancing with fun ways to beat this pandemic together by staying apart. The 8 o’clock Howl-Along gets chatting and laughter flowing in my village, as we all give thanks to hospital workers, first responders and deliverers of essentials for keeping us all safely sheltered at home. Can’t wait for the wave to reach across the nation, blending appreciation for our many blessings as we do whatever we can to help each other through this most difficult time of any of our lifetimes.
May God bless and help us stay well and in harmony together.
Holly Rogers
St. Helena
