With coronavirus, we Howl-Along together every night

I hope everybody's all hunkered down, staving off coronavirus, and getting comfortable in this new homebody lifestyle we're all in together. As someone said Saturday night on TV, “We can beat this together, just by staying apart.”

Together, to keep connected while staying apart, there’s an 8 p.m. nightly Howl-Along “waving” across the U.S., already rooted in St. Helena. The purpose of howling is to thank and celebrate our heroic hospital and medical aid workers each day, then give thanks for our own safety! To join in, open your window or door at 8 o’clock and howl, holler, play a kazoo or musical instrument, bang pots n’ pans or say whatever your heart desires.

Besides expressing gratitude and pent-up emotion, it’s a kick to hear distant camaraderie while connecting with neighbors for fun and assuring each others’ well-being, well within social distancing limits.