With heartfelt gratitude

How can we as citizens of Napa/Sonoma/Solano counties and the state of California show and send our heart-in-hand, tearful gratitude to the dedicated, tireless, endless unselfish giving of the men and women who serve, save us and keep us safe?

Teams of workers and unpaid volunteers from the cities of Napa, St. Helena, Calistoga, American Canyon, Vallejo, neighboring cities who are outside daily, in smoke, rain and heat to keep our water lines clear, our streets safe, our electricity, deliver our mail and packages.

Doctors, nurses and all the teams of staff needed to allow them to care for us while we go about our days and peaceful nights. COVID-19, raging fires through California, weather that increases damage and risk have not stopped these dedicated people.

I saw a state of Oregon fire truck passing through our Bel Aire Plaza. People from other states and other countries here to help as well. Wow.

One of the times, awakened by the smell of smoke in the wee hours of the morning, I listened to the scanner from our local Napa Fire/Police. I heard the dispatchers and firemen talking with the Napa police as a car had overturned on the road and they were needed. I heard them coordinating with PG&E teams, and asking when the "civilian" tractor/backhoe operators would be able to make it onsite.