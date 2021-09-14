With rights come responsibility

On Sept. 11, I was one of many in attendance at Napa's 9/11 memorial event. The entire event was fitting, gracious, emotionally sad, and uplifting. The underlying messages, (which I internalized) of each speaker, conveyed a collective regret that our country's citizens are not as united as we were 20 years ago, and a collective mandate challenging each of us to do something to unite us instead of dividing us.

As I was walking to my car after the ceremony, I passed to my left, a large sign or poster with several messages on it. I was in a bit of a hurry, so I only glanced at it as I kept walking. Of many phrases, I noticed "I love you;" there was something about reopening the 9/11 investigation, and something about the dangers of the COVID vaccine and/or freedom of choice to receive the vaccine or not.

In that split second, I realized that I could express my disagreement (at least about the COVID vaccine) to the author of the sign or not, and I chose not, because of the multiple messages of coming together which permeated my mind and my heart. I personally, given the solemnity of the event, do not believe that that was the time or place to promote one's political/personal agenda. Again, I didn't stay to read all of the writing.