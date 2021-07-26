Woes of the tour industry could preview trouble

In the 1970s, Napa Valley was called the "largest free bar in the world" but today most of the wines being poured back then would be called "jug wines."

When I started touring with clients in 2006 to research our first tour book, the wines had improved and you could drop into most wineries, including Opus One, for a reasonably priced bar tasting. Tours consisted of five wineries and a picnic and there were plenty of clients for the local tour drivers.

But then, the professional designated drivers showed up, nibbling away at the market share. Next, the ride-sharing apps appeared and 40 percent of California’s limo companies disappeared. Then the fires became a yearly occurrence, which can shut down our businesses overnight. Why? Because our customers arrive on airplanes, and they can go wherever they choose.

Can you imagine what COVID did to the tour industry? Half the drivers never returned.

The newest challenge to the tour industry happened in response to COVID. For the past year, the wineries have focused on Bay Area visitors who come to visit one winery and then eat. Because they have limited staff and appointment slots, the wineries have raised their tasting fees, so now in Napa Valley, $50, $75, $100 per person is common. The current plateau seems to be $250 per person.