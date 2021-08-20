Woke again

Thank you, Margaret Forma, for providing confirmation of the psychological research cited and validating the observations made. ("Woke is not a sign of awareness," Aug. 19).

Research and authoritative sources should help support a position. Unfortunately, your “experience” and “observations” lack authority thereby supporting the observation that most of the people using the word “woke” do not know its meaning. Sources supporting the observations were included in the original letter. An objection, if one is to be made, is with the sources. The alternative is to remain proudly unaware.

It must be disappointing to find a word being used, does not mean what it was thought to mean. It might even be embarrassing since the word is so commonly misused by those following the lead of others. This of course is an example of the psychological research cited which drew the conclusion that at the head of every dumb movement, we will find stupid in charge. (Source also cited in the original)