Woke again

Thank you, Margaret Forma, for providing confirmation of the psychological research cited and validating the observations made. ("Woke is not a sign of awareness," Aug. 19).
Research and authoritative sources should help support a position. Unfortunately, your “experience” and “observations” lack authority thereby supporting the observation that most of the people using the word “woke” do not know its meaning. Sources supporting the observations were included in the original letter. An objection, if one is to be made, is with the sources. The alternative is to remain proudly unaware.
It must be disappointing to find a word being used, does not mean what it was thought to mean. It might even be embarrassing since the word is so commonly misused by those following the lead of others. This of course is an example of the psychological research cited which drew the conclusion that at the head of every dumb movement, we will find stupid in charge. (Source also cited in the original)
Thank you also for answering the question, “Is Woke a Joke?” It is clear the users of woke are serious people. Perhaps it would be helpful to be aware of words attributed to Joseph Goebbels on the topic of words, “It would not be impossible to prove with sufficient repetition and a psychological understanding of the people concerned that a square is in fact a circle. They are mere words, and words can be molded until they clothe ideas and disguise.”
Given enough time and given psychological research, "woke" may eventually align with your experience and observations. If it does, then Goebbels is proven correct. That is what happens in parades led by others; which was ultimately the point being made and apparently missed. With sufficient repetition, the square will, in fact, become the circle. It’s just a word; it can mean whatever the leader of the parade wants it to mean. That will eventually happen as long as there is a parade of the willing.
Richard Cannon
Napa