"Woke" is not a sign of awareness

Please thank Richard Cannon for his enormously instructive and enormously long-winded letter of Aug. 13 "Is Woke a joke?" however ...

It has been my experience that a woke person is not aware except to what their most recent guru has posted on Twitter which they must swallow whole and regurgitate as often as possible, much to the dismay of their audience.

It has been my observation a woke person has never had an original or independent thought in their life. Mr. Cannon is confusing "woke" with "awake," two very different mental attitudes altogether.

He also sites that smart people can be very "dumb." I agree, and pontificating is a definite give-away.

Margaret Forma

Napa

