Women have been aiming to receive gender equality and social justice for decades. Nonetheless, despite the accomplishments, there is still much more to be accomplished for our future generations. With the support and advocacy of all, our future generations will obtain the opportunity for social equality.
As a female, mother, and resident of Napa, I was pleased to read the Throwback Thursday article on Jan. 16 regarding the Women’s March Napa Valley (facebook.com/NapaValleyRegister).
The Women’s March Napa Valley is an incredible movement that promotes unity, social equality, and social justice for children and families in the community. Furthermore, after reading this article, my family and I were inspired to participate in this year's march and become a voice for every girl and woman in the world.
Julianna Huijon
Napa