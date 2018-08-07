It was one of the hottest days of the year, yet 150 people came to be inspired. And inspired they were.
The goal of the day was to empower women to find confidence in their voices and take action. Themes of collaboration, courage and hope were threaded throughout the day.
Dr. Janice Jackson called us to name the sources of power in our life, and then recognize that those sources empowers us to "be fierce." Supervisor Diane Dillon’s six steps to effectively advocate for legislation. Former Californian Superintendent of Schools Delaine Eastin’s message of empowerment through education cited statistics to back up the need for free preschool, all-day kindergarten and free college tuition. Kathryn Zdan’s performance of Natural Shocks created a deep awareness in all of us of issues surrounding domestic violence and gun violence.
It moved us to a deeper level of understanding as panelists Tracy Lamb (NEWS), Eastin, Helen Rosen (Moms Demand Action) and Zdan shared their insights concerning those issues. The concluding remarks came from St. Helena High School student, and member of Students For Change group, Harper McClain as she proclaimed “We will no longer be silent.”
Booths representing League of Women Voters, Napa Valley College, Girls on the Run, Puertas Abiertos. Napa Emergency Women’s Services (NEWS) and Soroptimist were ready to provide information on how to direct that passion within. Documenting this historic moment in time was filmmaker Rudolf McClain of FamedWolf Pictures and cameraman Attila Rostas, director of photography. They provided a unique opportunity for those attending to express on camera their concerns, passions, and hopes for the future.
This event would not have been possible without the umbrella provided by Soroptimist International Calistoga and the many donations received. I mention them because it speaks volumes about a community that comes together and supports women: Wines from Casa Nuestra, Robin Lail, Loraine and Jack Stuart, Robert Mondavi Winery, Department 66 and Honig Winery. Monetary donations from Soroptimist International Calistoga and St. Helena Noon group, Windy Bay Foundation, Edie Kausch, Jan Darter, Spottswoode, Sharon Macklin, Lois Battuello, Roger Trinchero, Judith Atchley and Kathryn Hall Foundation.
Thank you all.
Beth Lincoln
Women Stand Up - St Helena