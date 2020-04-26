Wonderful service at the shelter

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I have recently had the privilege of volunteering at the South Napa shelter. This was my first opportunity to join with the staff and volunteers from Abode Services dedicated to ending homelessness in our community.

I’d like to give a shout-out to the service-focused individuals who do this work every day across the country and especially to our local heroes in Napa who have risen to meet the challenges of our community during this time.

I have felt proud to be part of the team that serves the beautiful lunches prepared by Chef Ken Frank and the La Toque kitchen. Wendi Moore, Volunteer Coordinator for Abode Services, organizes the effort and bestows warmth and dignity on all whom she encounters. She works alongside Pete Duenas, the big-hearted Kitchen Coordinator deftly managing daily operations.

I have appreciated the careful attention to volunteer and client safety as social distancing, hand washing, and face masks are standard procedure. I have met several other wonderful volunteers and thank Megan Dominici, for sending out the call to her amazing network to help meet the need.

If you would like to volunteer to brighten the lives of children and adults in need, I encourage you to visit abodeservices.org.