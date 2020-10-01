Recently, I had a dream, about finding something in a previously lost ancient manuscript. It feels almost like a message, and in saying that I realize that I am offering myself up for ridicule. I'm okay with that.

I hesitated to share what I dreamt, especially in a letter like this, but I finally decided that perhaps a reader or two might find the words, I don't know, somehow comforting. That is my hope anyway.

So here are the words from my dream:

"You cannot plant seeds of war and reap peace...

nor seeds of fear and reap love...

nor seeds of death and reap life...

nor seeds of hatred and reap understanding...

nor seeds of anger and reap joy...

nor seeds of separation and reap harmony...

nor seeds of greed and reap fulfillment...

nor seeds of darkness and reap light...

nor seeds of falseness and reap truth...”

I apologize, because there was more, but I do not remember the rest of it, except for the name of the lost manuscript: "The Last Gospel.”