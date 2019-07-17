To Tom Riley ("Verse was not used as intended," July 11). thanks for pointing that out about Oliver Wendell Holmes, Sr. I'm not a historian, and though I researched the immediate context of Holmes' addition to the Star-Spangled Banner, I didn't and couldn't go to the detailed depths that your scholarship took you (To Holmes, Sr., I'd be in the "country boy" caste; I have to work for my living).
It is vital that we examine our collective history and see what we've tried to hide in the shadows, especially as straight white men (speaking for myself). We must be aware of how language has been and continues to be used as a tool for white supremacy, misogyny, and homophobia, even by well-intended speakers and writers.
Of course, I wasn't interested in Holmes himself as much as those particular words. I didn't quite use the verse to be pro-immigrant; I quoted it to be anti-Trump: our president is a traitor to this country, and more so to humanity, and should be removed.
That I can take Holmes' verse out of context and apply my own meaning--and that you can then overlook my meaning, re-contextualize the quote, and attach the ideologies of his relations--suggests one of the beauties and struggles of poetry, and of language: that once it is uttered, its meaning is divorced from its speaker.
Yes, we might use the speaker's or poet's (or letter-writer's) intentions and cultural or historical context to provide clues to its meaning, but its meaning is independent, and greatly influenced by our individual emotions, cultural context and political bent. A poem has life only when we, the readers, breathe meaning into it.
It's beautiful and tragic, and to truly listen to and see others requires we practice a courageous empathy for fellow humans.
Jeremy Benson
Napa