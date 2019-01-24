California’s new statewide law that makes pet store sales of puppies, kittens and rabbits raised by breeders unlawful has taken effect. As the state’s pet acquisition landscape evolves, a necessary outcome is a need for more consumer education about acquiring a pet from other sources.
Let’s start with common ground: as pet owners and lovers ourselves, the pet care community takes its responsibilities to the nation’s pets very seriously. We agree wholeheartedly that irresponsible breeders have no place at our table.
That is why we have advocated for certification of breeders, developed voluntary standards, and encouraged more transparency between breeders and consumers. We have embraced the need to do more and to meet our ethical obligation to the animals we raise and to those who love pets.
No matter the source, pet health and well-being must be the priority for those who raise animals and for the consumers who love them. Meeting pet demand means many sources are needed to give pet families a rich array of pets to choose from that suit their lives – and their preferences. All pets, whether raised by an online breeder, a hobby breeder or a breeder supplying retail stores, as well as rescues, shelters and animal control entities – must be provided with proper care; safe, comfortable housing; a full nutritious diet; socialization; veterinary care when needed; and exercise.
The decision to acquire a pet is a serious one. Fully vetting pet sources as part of pet ownership preparation is essential both for consumers as well as for those responsible breeders and organizations who raise companion animals.
Ask questions about how the animal was raised, and whether the behavior of the animal is suitable for the lifestyle of the owner. Whether from a breeder, friend, rescue or shelter, tour the location where the animal has been cared for and raised.
Is it clean? Is housing well-maintained; are food and water abundant? Request health records and substantiate the background of the animal as much as possible. Does the organization participate in any industry-led animal welfare programs? Has it been recently inspected? The answers can be the difference in the successful acquisition of a pet.
Our pet care community supports and serves pet lovers of all companion animals – dogs and cats, rabbits and fish, reptiles and pocket pets – and they come from many sources, including rescues, shelters, retail, breeders, or friends and family. No matter how they acquire a pet, pet lovers should be well-positioned to obtain the companion animal they wish to have, with confidence in the pet’s health and overall well-being.
Pets are both our livelihood and our passion – and we are committed to doing our part to educate consumers on how to best navigate choosing – and caring for – a pet. Sending the companion animals raised and cared for from all sources to their forever home is an enormous responsibility – and one we take very seriously. It takes all of us working together.
Jim Heim
Napa