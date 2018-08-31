We all know about the acute housing shortage here in Napa. The Register's "Napa Stat" on Aug. 22, stated that the number of leisure and hospitality jobs in Napa County increased by 700 more than one year ago.
Yet another vacant lot, the former Kastner Honda site, is being converted into more commercial space. From what I have noticed there are new, completed commercial buildings being built and completed with lease signs.
Why not convert this site to an affordable living space, all of it, not just a small percentage?
These 700 job holders are commuting from somewhere, filling our highways, not being able to afford living here. They are contributing to the economy of our city and county. We need to contribute to their lives as well.
Sue Hepple
Napa