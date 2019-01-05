The city and county of Napa may want to look at what's been done in Aspen , Colorado in terms of workforce housing.
The Aspen Pitkin County Housing Authority was formed 36 years ago. With a current average home price of $more than $7 million , the housing issue there did start decades ago, and the APCHA goal was to provide 60 percent of workforce housing.
They currently have 1,654 ownership units (subsidized, with a 3 percent yearly appreciation cap) and 1,326 rental units. The population of Aspen is currently estimated at 7,359, with 17,890 in the county. They are currently providing 40 percent of workforce housing.
Employees must meet income limits to be eligible for housing. A fairly large percentage of the ownership units will soon be occupied by people retiring from the workforce, and it is their right to remain in the housing.
Lots of food for thought here for Napans, unfortunately the estimated $5 Million we can raise from the recently passed tax to help with lower income housing is a drop in the bucket.
Debbi Hamilton
Napa