Working to give American Canyon better postal service

I agree with Scott Thomason that the American Canyon Post Office should be improved and additional staff should be hired ( "Better postal service in American Canyon," Sept. 2).

I’ve worked with the community over the years to make some important improvements, including getting American Canyon its own zip code, additional mail boxes, and 700 square feet of additional space. I’ve also been working with USPS for more staff.

They’re a quasi-private/public entity and have never been easy to work with. And as anyone who reads the news knows, it got worse under Louis DeJoy, who was brought in to ruin the Postal Service as Postmaster General. Hopefully he’ll be gone soon, but in the meantime I’ll continue working to improve mail services for everyone in our district.