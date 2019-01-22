Try 1 month for 99¢
Register logo

As we all work to find solutions in the wake of the narrow defeat of Measure C last fall, we, the Growers/Vintners for Responsible Agriculture, are committed to working with and supporting the Board of Supervisors as it takes the lead on protecting our watershed.

A healthy watershed is what Measure C was all about. We, and the many others who supported this initiative, recognize that the health and economic viability of our Napa County necessitates a vibrant and robust water supply, which is our scarcest shared natural resource. It is scientifically proven that a healthy watershed is directly linked to appropriate stream setbacks and intact forest systems. And so these are our areas of focus.

We want to thank the board, and county staff, for their transparency and willingness to lead on passing the Strategic Plan on Jan.15, with the goal now to address the concerns for the health of our watershed and our forests that Measure C was created to answer. The pressure is great, we know, and we appreciate this effort, which started with Mike Thompson bringing diverse groups to the table in an effort to find a solution.

We are here to work in good faith for the welfare of all of us who live in Napa County. We are not anti-development. Rather, we are vineyard owners and winery owners who recognize that the future of our community relies upon a healthy water supply for all. Further, we believe that Napa Valley is a national treasure that is worthy of our protection.

Yeoryios Apallas

Andy Beckstoffer

Joyce Black Sears

Laurie and Tom Clark

Randy Dunn

Bob Dwyer

Robin Lail

Dick Maher

Christian Moeuix

Cio Perez

Beth Novak Milliken

Warren Winiarski

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0