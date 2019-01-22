As we all work to find solutions in the wake of the narrow defeat of Measure C last fall, we, the Growers/Vintners for Responsible Agriculture, are committed to working with and supporting the Board of Supervisors as it takes the lead on protecting our watershed.
A healthy watershed is what Measure C was all about. We, and the many others who supported this initiative, recognize that the health and economic viability of our Napa County necessitates a vibrant and robust water supply, which is our scarcest shared natural resource. It is scientifically proven that a healthy watershed is directly linked to appropriate stream setbacks and intact forest systems. And so these are our areas of focus.
We want to thank the board, and county staff, for their transparency and willingness to lead on passing the Strategic Plan on Jan.15, with the goal now to address the concerns for the health of our watershed and our forests that Measure C was created to answer. The pressure is great, we know, and we appreciate this effort, which started with Mike Thompson bringing diverse groups to the table in an effort to find a solution.
We are here to work in good faith for the welfare of all of us who live in Napa County. We are not anti-development. Rather, we are vineyard owners and winery owners who recognize that the future of our community relies upon a healthy water supply for all. Further, we believe that Napa Valley is a national treasure that is worthy of our protection.
Yeoryios Apallas
Andy Beckstoffer
Joyce Black Sears
Laurie and Tom Clark
Randy Dunn
Bob Dwyer
Robin Lail
Dick Maher
Christian Moeuix
Cio Perez
Beth Novak Milliken
Warren Winiarski