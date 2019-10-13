Perhaps many of us remember growing up when the fear of contracting polio was very much a reality. As a child growing up in Washington state, every summer there was a concern about swimming in some of the lakes for fear of exposure to polio germs. Now, whether that was an “old wives tale” or not, the fear of the disease was very real for me. Gratefully, for my children, and certainly my grandchildren, polio in the United States is ancient history.
Polio is almost entirely eradicated in the world due largely to the efforts of Rotary International, which in 1985 launched Polio Plus and in 1988 helped establish the Global Polio Eradication Initiative. That initiative includes the World Health Organization, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UNICEF, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, to immunize the children of the world against polio.
Several of St. Helena Rotarians have traveled to countries to help in the efforts of immunizing children, others have consistently donated to Polio Plus. In 1988, Rotary International made a commitment to fathers and mothers around the world that someday, thanks to Rotary, Rotarians and now our Global Partners, no parent will see their son or daughter paralyzed, and knowing their life will be shortened by polio.
Today, polio remains endemic only in Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan. Over 2.5 billion children in 122 countries have received the vaccine. Polio cases have been reduced by 99.9%. But it is crucial to continue working to keep other countries polio-free. If all eradication efforts stopped today, within 10 years, polio could paralyze as many as 200,000 children each year.
You have free articles remaining.
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will match any donation 3-1. Will you consider a donation? Please see endpolio.org/donate or send your donation to St. Helena Rotary, P.O. Box 211, St. Helena and we will send it on to Rotary International.
Kathleen Patterson
St. Helena Rotary president