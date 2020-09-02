Worried about the businesses in St. Helena

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As thewildfires come under control, with hundreds of thousands of acres already burned, we grieve and pray for those who lost loved ones and or personal property. Yet we are so thankful for the many lives and homes spared compared to previous fires.

Hopefully, the spread of COVID-19 is also slowing down. We have more power to control the virus than the fires. I hope we will all do our best to be good soldiers as we battle this insidious disease. Being older and immune-compromised, I have been mostly sheltering at home.

We are probably going to see more businesses close over the next several months. I was speaking by phone with a shopkeeper on Main Street a few weeks ago and she told me she expects a “retail apocalypse” due to inertia brought on by the pandemic. People are getting used to doing things differently and largely from home and they’ll come to like that, she told me.

I can’t support all the businesses in St. Helena. I do my best to support the ones that are relevant to my lifestyle and that I can afford. I’m pretty sure most everyone reading this is doing the same. I hope so.