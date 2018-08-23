Change: the word change often scares people , they aren't comfortable with the unfamiliar. We don't like to feel vulnerable, and sometimes change can do that.
To me, the word 'change' actually means something. Recently I read an article on Google that really aggravates me. Someone actually took the time to get the picture changed on children's animal cracker boxes. They say now the "animals are freed" since they are no longer in there circus cages.
Is the person responsible for this actually proud of themself? Are they proud that they are the reason for this so-called "change"?
The new picture on the box is boring and should never have been changed. Maybe these people should spend there time doing something more useful, such as stopping the ones who murder the rhinos or elephants -- you know, save a real animal who needs your help.
So many people out there causing such a fuss over things that do not matter. Everyone is suddenly offended by everything. Famous statues being removed after countless years of standing, because people decided they offend them. Meanwhile, statues for satanic churches are being erected.
The Napa High School mascot: they used to be the Napa Indians, until someone decided they were "offended" by it. I'm still appalled that not only did someone complain about it, but someone else allowed the change to take place. What real change has taken place with this?
All these people with their ideas to make changes so they can feel proud of themselves for being the reason behind it, in my opinion, have done no more than make a loud fuss about stuff that really doesn't matter.
It would seem that if all these "offended" people took the time to find a real cause to make real changes, the world would be a better place, because if there is one thing that could use some change, it's the people in the world and the things we complain about.
Perhaps I am just as much a part of what I myself am complaining about: We the People -- and our complaints.
Chula Butler
Napa