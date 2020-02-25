Would privatization really make government better?

I've been following the conversation between Kent Cohea and Fay Sandy and have something to say on the subject. First, to suggest as Mr. Cohea does that our government is too inefficient or inept to manage social problems is to say that we, those who govern, are at fault. Remember "we the people" and " of the people by the people for the people"?

We are self-governed, in a system that has worked for over 200 years. The idea that we would be better served by private entities begs the question: Does privatization give us better control? Has this worked in other contexts; other countries; other societies?

It's easy to say something can be better or more efficient, but what is given up in exchange? How will we ensure that private entities do a better job? Is "our" government suddenly capable of doing a better job of oversight because a private company has taken over? Can we vote them out if not?

Obviously, the responsibility of oversight does not go away. But it may be taken from us. Will stockholders consider the common good? Will business leaders?