Would privatization really make government better?

I've been following the conversation between Kent Cohea and Fay Sandy and have something to say on the subject. First, to suggest as Mr. Cohea does that our government is too inefficient or inept to manage social problems is to say that we, those who govern, are at fault. Remember "we the people" and " of the people by the people for the people"?
We are self-governed, in a system that has worked for over 200 years. The idea that we would be better served by private entities begs the question: Does privatization give us better control? Has this worked in other contexts; other countries; other societies?
It's easy to say something can be better or more efficient, but what is given up in exchange? How will we ensure that private entities do a better job? Is "our" government suddenly capable of doing a better job of oversight because a private company has taken over? Can we vote them out if not?
Obviously, the responsibility of oversight does not go away. But it may be taken from us. Will stockholders consider the common good? Will business leaders?
This lack of faith in our politicians/government is not new. It can be traced ironically, back to statements by politicians such as "the government is not the solution, it's the problem" (Reagan); "the era of big government is over" ( Clinton); and "drain the swamp" ( Trump). Such ideas don't help and in fact are an insult to the public trust given us by the founders.
Lastly, where is that successful, non-democratic government in our world today? What history is there of privatizing success that we can emulate? Taking control away from the population is the modus operandi of dictators, used to wrest control so they are unimpeachable.
Societies always require organization. The effectiveness of a society and its character and agenda are influenced by people. People rule countries. America has evolved into a capital-driven nation ruled by the super-rich elite.
As for me, I began voting as a Republican based on an understanding that conservative was a financial perspective. I voted for Goldwater for this reason. I am still a fiscal conservative. I am ashamed of the conduct of the current administration, which is neither socially nor fiscally conservative. I don't want a capitalist government. My party affiliation has changed.
I am also a believer in the Creator (most accurately described - I believe - in the Christian bible). Jesus therefore is my guide to proper human behavior. I want a government that promotes his agenda. I don't however, want a Christian government any more than I would want a Muslim government.
Much of what I have expressed here is further revealed in the books "Winners Take All" and "Dark Money" by Andan Giridhardaras and Jane Mayer, respectively.
Richard Hazeltine
Napa