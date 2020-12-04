 Skip to main content
Would you give your doctor a break too?

In the opinion of Wendy Bradley ("Give the governor a break," Nov. 29), we should give "the guy a break" for not following his own COVOD-19 infection prevention guidelines. She thinks Gov. Newsom can be excused since he "has been running at full throttle"... "running up and down the state," fulfilling his gubernatorial responsibilities.

With that reasoning, a surgeon, at the end of a long hard day of performing difficult surgery, will be given a break for not following infection prevention guidelines (scrubbing, gowning, gloving and masking) at the end of a long day "running at full throttle" in the operating room.

Would you let him operate on you, Ms. Bradley?

Dennis Andrews

Napa

