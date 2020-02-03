Our efforts to oppose the Gasser Foundation’s plans to house severely mentally challenged and chronically homeless people in our neighborhood continues.
The city is to rule on Gasser’s plans to renovate the old Sunrise Building at the end of Valle Verde (in the middle of a residential neighborhood removed from grocery shopping, public transportation and mental health facilities) on Feb. 4 at the regularly scheduled City Council meeting.
Hundreds of signatures have been gathered in protest. Why are the neighbors opposed? We are concerned about possible (probable?) confrontations with individuals who are mentally unstable when they leave the premises to wander in our neighborhood.
The Gasser Foundation plans to have support staff available during working hours within the building, but what happens when these tenants leave the property. Why is this proposed for our neighborhood?
Briefly, the Gasser Foundation received a grant of about $7.8 million to agree to housing “Adults with serious mental illness” and “persons who require or at risk of requiring intervention because of a mental disorder with symptoms of psychosis, suicidality or violence.”
If this wasn’t enough of a concern, the No Place Like Home (NPLH) program states that, “Sponsors shall accept tenants regardless of sobriety, participation in services or treatment, history of incarceration.” Further, “Tenants shall not be required to maintain sobriety, be tested for substances, or participate in services of treatment.”
Would you want such a population living in your neighborhood?
You have free articles remaining.
Several of us recently toured what the Gasser Foundation staff claimed to be similar projects in Fremont. The facilities were clean and attractive. However, there are a couple of major differences.
One, the Fremont neighborhoods are mixed-use neighborhoods. Our neighborhood is strictly residential.
And secondly, the tenants in the Fremont facilities are not required to be “adults with serious mental illness” as the NPLH program requires. The NPLH grant states that 33 of the 66 single occupancy units be set aside for chronically homeless persons having mental disorders with symptoms of psychosis or violence.
In our neighborhood, there are families with children, elderly people and others who regularly use the bike path and sidewalks with no current concern for their safety or other confrontations. Why us?
Please understand that we are not opposed to making this building a home for low- and very low-income Napa workers, veterans in need of affordable housing or other needy stable individuals. It is the potential of unwanted confrontations with mentally unstable individuals who will be brought into our neighborhood that concerns us.
Bill McGuire, Rosemarie Vertullo, Earle Craige, Nancy Henry, Dave Henry
Southeast Vintage Neighborhood Association