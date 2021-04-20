Wrecking middle school programs would be tragic mistake

I’m a father of two middle school boys at River Middle School and a stepdaughter who is in dual immersion at Pueblo Vista Elementary. Our family sees the value in both programs as some of the best things going for the Napa School District.
It is clear that these programs are in demand given the lotteries and wait lists to get into them. I know several parents who moved or commute from outside Napa city limits to have their kids attend these schools.
There are a number of reasons for this. River has developed a highly successful model of team teaching, effective integration of multiple subjects, project-based learning, and a commitment to social and emotional learning (SEL). Dual language immersion (DLI) at NVLA and Pueblo Vista is taking the blessing of a high population that can already understand and speak Spanish to better read and write in that language while helping the ones who don’t -- leading to high fluency in two languages for all kids by 5th grade.
What has a plurality of a 50-person middle school redesign task force recommended? To close the continuation middle school for our dual immersion kids (Harvest) and an academically successful and in-demand middle school (River). This is beyond comprehension, severely short sided, and needs further analysis before our city makes a tragic mistake.
I have seen the numbers provided by the district and the middle school redesign task force and understand that we will have a school district budget shortfall of 1.5% in the 2022-2023 school year due to projected lower enrollment. I had heard one upset parent say that if I couldn’t find a savings of 1.5% elsewhere to keep two beloved institutions from closing, I’d be fired from my job. I agree, and to make this decision with over $15 million in COVID relief coming to the district this should not be a decision we make now without a better understanding of the future impacts. After all, this decision is being made during a pandemic when kids and parents are already severely stressed. I have a number of questions and comments to the task force and board to consider and urge the board to reject the task force recommendation until they can be addressed:
1. What are the traffic implications of closing Harvest and sending all their kids to Silverado and Redwood? Common sense would be to invest in the schools that are more walkable to reduce traffic. This wouldn’t be just less cars and buses on the road but also help save time, provide better access to the disadvantaged, and reduce environmental impacts. Has there been a real environmental and social impact study on the implications of this choice? No.
2. The main reason Harvest has been targeted for closure is that it will take more money to upgrade than the other schools. This is not completely accurate as many have commented that the district included line items that were not included for the other schools which makes it look like it will cost more in comparison. Furthermore, Harvest has had the least money spent on it from upgrades from the bond measures. We have to consider inequities in the recent past for this area and not starve it of funds then justify its closure because of past injustice.
3. The most recent recommendation language from the Task Force says they recommend to close Harvest and move the DLI middle school program to the River campus to create a new Language Academy. The district has not studied this idea at all and know if the 200 kids currently in dual immersion at Harvest would grow if they change the name and move it across town. It could be that this move will make DLI less accessible to the majority of Napa’s students and most importantly the Latinx communities within the city.
4. The success of the River program is somewhat acknowledged by the Task Force and the district given that they say they want to expand SEL across all schools. While this is commendable, it is not that simple in practice and takes an extra commitment from teachers beyond what is in their union contract. In 2019 the current superintendent promised to keep and learn from the successful model at River when they withdrew the charter and became a regular district school.
River continues to draw more students than the district allows and has 24 kids on a wait list. To dismantle a successful SEL model at River and then say they will do more to implement SEL at other schools is like taking two steps back before taking one step forward. Why not keep the successful programs you have, learn from them, and expand?
Neil Mendenhall
Napa