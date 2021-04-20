Wrecking middle school programs would be tragic mistake

I’m a father of two middle school boys at River Middle School and a stepdaughter who is in dual immersion at Pueblo Vista Elementary. Our family sees the value in both programs as some of the best things going for the Napa School District.

It is clear that these programs are in demand given the lotteries and wait lists to get into them. I know several parents who moved or commute from outside Napa city limits to have their kids attend these schools.

There are a number of reasons for this. River has developed a highly successful model of team teaching, effective integration of multiple subjects, project-based learning, and a commitment to social and emotional learning (SEL). Dual language immersion (DLI) at NVLA and Pueblo Vista is taking the blessing of a high population that can already understand and speak Spanish to better read and write in that language while helping the ones who don’t -- leading to high fluency in two languages for all kids by 5th grade.

What has a plurality of a 50-person middle school redesign task force recommended? To close the continuation middle school for our dual immersion kids (Harvest) and an academically successful and in-demand middle school (River). This is beyond comprehension, severely short sided, and needs further analysis before our city makes a tragic mistake.