In the midst of these astonishing times of political insanity, brutality, racial and gender insensitivity, as well as religious intolerance, consuming much of our country — our world — and our planet, I sometimes feel like a "Stranger In A Strange Land," an infinitesimal, sadly inconsequential creature groping for familiarity, reason, hope, and blessed reassurance from a power higher than myself.
At this solemn Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, I placed myself and all those around me whom I love, and with whom I share this sometimes frightening journey that we call life, into the hands of our loving Father/Mother God with this deeply moving, eloquent and poetic spiritual prayer — musically, soulfully, and yearningly expressed by Barbra Streisand from "Yentl."
May it bring us each a degree of blessed solace, comfort, and peace, as well as a cherished New Year filled with compassion and love. And may each of us be written yet again into God's precious "Book of Life" for another year.
Alfredo Huete
Napa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!