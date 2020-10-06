In the midst of these astonishing times of political insanity, brutality, racial and gender insensitivity, as well as religious intolerance, consuming much of our country — our world — and our planet, I sometimes feel like a "Stranger In A Strange Land," an infinitesimal, sadly inconsequential creature groping for familiarity, reason, hope, and blessed reassurance from a power higher than myself.

At this solemn Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, I placed myself and all those around me whom I love, and with whom I share this sometimes frightening journey that we call life, into the hands of our loving Father/Mother God with this deeply moving, eloquent and poetic spiritual prayer — musically, soulfully, and yearningly expressed by Barbra Streisand from "Yentl."

May it bring us each a degree of blessed solace, comfort, and peace, as well as a cherished New Year filled with compassion and love. And may each of us be written yet again into God's precious "Book of Life" for another year.

Alfredo Huete

Napa