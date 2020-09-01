Wrong place for development

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a resident of Browns Valley and Napa of 33 years, I find it puzzling that a development of the 195 acres is being considered in the Timberhill/West Browns Valley area. As usual, it seems that nothing has been thought out other than to make a significant profit. The impact to those who live in Browns Valley and other areas of Napa need to be taken into consideration.

Let’s start with the obvious; traffic. Browns Valley Road has been impacted by new development in the last 20 years. There is an endless number of cars on Browns Valley Road both from Redwood and Highway 29.

If 300 homes are built that would mean at least 600 more cars a day. Traffic would impact those on Redwood as well as Browns Valley Road. We just went through another evacuation due to fires. The area proposed to be developed is in a high fire danger zone. Can you imagine all of us trying to get out at once? Perhaps the developers don’t care but I suspect the residents of Browns Valley would.