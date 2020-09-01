Wrong place for development

As a resident of Browns Valley and Napa of 33 years, I find it puzzling that a development of the 195 acres is being considered in the Timberhill/West Browns Valley area. As usual, it seems that nothing has been thought out other than to make a significant profit. The impact to those who live in Browns Valley and other areas of Napa need to be taken into consideration.
Let’s start with the obvious; traffic. Browns Valley Road has been impacted by new development in the last 20 years. There is an endless number of cars on Browns Valley Road both from Redwood and Highway 29.
If 300 homes are built that would mean at least 600 more cars a day. Traffic would impact those on Redwood as well as Browns Valley Road. We just went through another evacuation due to fires. The area proposed to be developed is in a high fire danger zone. Can you imagine all of us trying to get out at once? Perhaps the developers don’t care but I suspect the residents of Browns Valley would.
Earthquakes. We discovered in 2014 that we are in a fault zone. We also discovered in 2000 that the same fault caused a magnitude 5.2 quake. Are we naïve to the fact that this fault is active? No one has mapped the Timberhill/West Browns Valley area. I would think the hills were caused by fault activity and that perhaps there are faults that we are not yet aware. Do you think this is a good idea?
The need for housing in Napa is real. I am not sure that these proposed homes will help. And I am sure these homes will be well over a million dollars, probably two million. The answer is to infill with affordable homes not take open space, which is one of the charms of living in Napa. Napa is an international destination. This does not add to Napa’s charm.
To recap; there would be significantly more traffic on our already poor roads, more houses in a high fire danger area, more houses in possible fault zones and taking away more open space. This does not seem like a wise choice to me.
Jim Nicolette
Napa
