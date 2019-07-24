Kudos to the Sonoma County Fair for canceling the cruel "pig scrambles."
Others should follow suit. (Are you listening, Woodside Jr. Rodeo?) All such animal "scrambles" and the children's "mutton busting" event should be outlawed statewide.
World-renowned animal behaviorist Dr. Temple Grandin has written that, "The single worst thing you can do to an animal emotionally is to make it feel afraid. Fear is so bad for animals I think it's worse than pain."
State Education Code 60042 mandates that "humane education and kindness to animals" be taught in the public schools, K-12. Such nonsensical events are a clear violation of that policy.
Be aware that all rodeo animals are "prey" animals. As such, they fear for their very lives when roped, ridden, wrestled, chased, jumped on, dragged or otherwise handled roughly. "Fun" for the kids, maybe. But certainly not for the animals, most of whom (sic) are terrified and stressed. It needs to stop. Legislation is in order.
As Gandhi famously wrote, "The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated." Pope Francis expressed similar sentiments in his 2015 "Encyclical on Climate Change."
Words to live by.
Eric Mills, coordinator
Action for Animals
Oakland