Ya’ can’t keep a good gal down

I met an old friend recently at the grocery store – my first venture out of the house for a week.

We talked and talked, felt so good to have a conversation. Then she took my arm and looked sad, said they had been looking for a rest home for their mother.

I asked “how old is your mother?”

92 was the answer.

Oh, boy. I’d better listen to see how this turns out.

The story went on: She (mom) didn’t want to leave her home, of course. So daughter created a comfortable room, with things she loved in it. Called mom to come take a look.

Mom had walked out the front door, found a parked car with keys in it, got in and drove away.

I almost choked. Is that why nobody wants me to drive?

Fortunately, this lady just drove around the block, parked, said the car was low on gas.

I heard a lot about “Black Lives Matter.” Spanish or Mexican too. Chinese too. All this is good. It needs to be done. It’s embarrassing that it has taken this long. Come on now. While you’re at it, how about Old Women matter too?

Barbara Ciapponi