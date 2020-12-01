Yellen, Blinken, and Joe this week

Embarked on a sea of blue.

Sailed on a mission of hopeful light

To address what is long overdue.

“Where are you going, and what do you wish?”

The nation asked the three.

“We have come to do what brave people do,

To address the existent malady.”

Nets of wisdom and heart have we,

Said Yellen, Blinken, and Joe

Yellen and Blinken are first Cabinet-mates,

And Joe the Captain-incarnate.

And their newly formed vessel that sails the seas

Is the country’s Ship of State.

So rest your eyes while Joseph speaks

Of wonderful sights to be.

And you shall see what beautiful things