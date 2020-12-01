Yellen, Blinken, and Joe this week
Embarked on a sea of blue.
Sailed on a mission of hopeful light
To address what is long overdue.
“Where are you going, and what do you wish?”
The nation asked the three.
“We have come to do what brave people do,
To address the existent malady.”
Nets of wisdom and heart have we,
Said Yellen, Blinken, and Joe
Yellen and Blinken are first Cabinet-mates,
And Joe the Captain-incarnate.
And their newly formed vessel that sails the seas
Is the country’s Ship of State.
So rest your eyes while Joseph speaks
Of wonderful sights to be.
And you shall see what beautiful things
Will emerge in the reverie.
Where the new ship carries the voyagers three:
Yellen, Blinken, and Joe.
Eric Zimny
Napa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!