 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Yellen, Blinken, and Joe

Yellen, Blinken, and Joe

{{featured_button_text}}

Yellen, Blinken, and Joe this week

Embarked on a sea of blue.

Sailed on a mission of hopeful light

To address what is long overdue.

“Where are you going, and what do you wish?”

The nation asked the three.

“We have come to do what brave people do,

To address the existent malady.”

Nets of wisdom and heart have we,

Said Yellen, Blinken, and Joe

Yellen and Blinken are first Cabinet-mates,

And Joe the Captain-incarnate.

And their newly formed vessel that sails the seas

Is the country’s Ship of State.

So rest your eyes while Joseph speaks

Of wonderful sights to be.

And you shall see what beautiful things

Will emerge in the reverie.

Where the new ship carries the voyagers three:

Yellen, Blinken, and Joe.

Eric Zimny

Napa

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News