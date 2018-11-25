The True Life Companies (TTLC), is a residential real estate development firm based in San Ramon. Since our founding in 2010, our mission has been to generate and implement innovative solutions to the Bay Area housing crisis. Especially now, in the aftermath of the Tubbs Fire last year and today’s devastating fire headlines in Butte County, new housing is not becoming a reality fast enough to meet historic and current urgent needs.
Working closely with cities and communities, TTLC creates opportunities for sustainable housing, focusing on underutilized property such as Yellow Rose Ranch and Bay Area infill locations. Visit our website (thetruelifecompanies.com), and you can see examples of our approach and successful partnerships.
Last spring, TTLC approached the city to discuss housing on the 46-acre Yellow Rose Ranch site. Current zoning permits one-acre lots; meaning 46, $2-plus million homes, which would do nothing to provide workforce housing for locals at an affordable entry point. In that light, City staff encouraged us to develop a maximum proposal to which we responded with 210 market-rate homes with 40 to 50 below-market-rate apartments.
It was not well received at the April 2018 City Council meeting where citizens and council members alike expressed concerns about traffic impacts at Foothill Boulevard and Petrified Forest Road and ruining Calistoga’s rural character. That evening was a real wake-up call for TTLC. It’s clear we needed to do more due diligence, more listening, and come up with an alternative plan.
On June 18, TTLC submitted a reduced proposal that included 121 market-rate homes and 54 affordable apartments, which provides housing options for all economic levels.
We sponsored a community forum on Sept. 5 where I discovered the community had little information about how new subdivisions are created and the considerations and protections that are taken into account. I immediately realized more education and discussion was necessary and began a once-monthly “Discussion Series” to zero in on specific aspects of the proposal to learn how we could adapt it to Calistoga’s needs.
Those discussions began on Oct. 3, where we discussed the development process and the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). On Nov. 7, we looked at proposed architectural options for the project. I was gratified that more than 40 people attended.
What we’re discussing in these meetings reflects TTLC’s first proposal. The current mix includes 54 rent-restricted apartments; 44—2,800-square-foot small lot single-family homes; 50—5,400-square-foot average lot single-family homes; and 27—18,000-square-foot large lot single family homes. We’ve incorporated open space and trails and are preserving the on-site wetland.
We’re all concerned about traffic impacts, especially at Foothill Boulevard and Petrified Forest Road. The city has commissioned a traffic study (TTLC is paying the bill) so everyone can see the same baseline numbers, to understand the impacts of the 175-unit proposal, and to consider plan adjustments based on the data. We expect the results by February 2019 and will share this information with the community once the city receives it.
We’ve heard questions about the density of the project, how many units will go there, what the housing mix might look like; will accessory dwelling units be incorporated, and how many units will be affordable or available for local the local workforce? We’ve heard concerns about preserving the rural feel of the Yellow Rose Ranch property, how the height of the affordable apartments could impact views and character and the status old Red Barn that sits there. We have heard concerns about trees and wildlife. We seek to preserve as many trees as we can while we look at different configurations of the proposed lot sizes. Our intent is to preserve the Red Barn in place and are currently studying its structural integrity to determine its feasibility as a community amenity.
Upcoming discussions are scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 5 to discuss utilities; Jan. 7 to discuss biology and drainage; Feb. 6 to discuss findings from a project level traffic study and March 6 for a follow-up/progress report. These meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room at 1307 Washington St. Everyone is invited.
At its best, Yellow Rose Ranch can offer a unique residential opportunity in Calistoga: Something for Everyone. Idealistic, maybe, but we believe that through continued dialogue with the community, it is possible.
I look forward to your participation and welcome your questions and suggestions any time. Please feel free to contact me at lbeniston@thetruelifecompanies.com.
Leah Beniston
Vice President of Entitlements, The True Life Companies