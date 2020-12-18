Yes, let's ban gas leaf blowers

Thank you, Stefan Burns for your letter "Time has come to ban gas leaf blowers" (Dec. 12). The town of Yountville has just recently accomplished that seemingly impossible first step to clean up our environment.

It was in the Register a few weeks ago titled “The Yountville Five Champions.” They have successfully eliminated the use of gasoline-powered leaf blowers in the town of Yountville. The gas blowers emit an incredible amount of pollution, both air and noise. Given climate change and the wildfires we have seen in the past five years, I would think Napa could also lead the way with the elimination of these blowers.