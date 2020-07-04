Yes, racism is very real

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have been reading the articles and observing the responses to the various Black Lives Matter protests within multiple communities. I am grateful for the citizens (both black and white) within our community, who are willing to acknowledge the support needed for awareness, and to take a stand for encouraging this movement.

As a black man, let me reassure any reader of this letter: Even if you are not aware of racism in your immediate space, in our area, in this state, or in surrounding states, I, Charles “Buster” Earl Davis tell you racism exists.

As people might look at me, a 71-year-old black man, with my white wife, and well-established barbeque restaurant in the great community of Calistoga, and they might believe I curtailed the harshness of racism that we see and hear about in our media. Please do not be fooled. Please understand that when walking in the shoes of a black human being, one is relegated to quite a different journey.

To clarify and to not be forgotten, I am beyond grateful for my earned successes, my loving family, my supportive peers, my amazing community, and my unwavering tenacity. But with that said, I can only imagine where I might be at in life right now if my journey in life hadn’t included the many obstacles of racism along the way that tried to hold me back. There is no way to answer that.