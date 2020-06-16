Yes, we do need a fabric store

Yes, we do need a fabric store

Thank you, Lynn Korn ("We need a fabric store," June 3). Napa so needs a fabric store.

I know that I speak for at least 20 other women, who like me, sew. Many of us are quilters and I also do garment sewing and repairs. Just to get a spool of thread or a zipper is an all-day trip. We either have to go to Santa Rosa or Vacaville.

Broadway Quilts in Sonoma is great but they cater to quilting needs. Many of us do not like to order online as you never know the quality of the fabric. Plus, the wait for the items to arrive.

Our city and county representatives keep saying that they want to serve the locals. Then I think they should actively pursue getting someone like Joann's Fabrics for us.

Julia Bolander

St. Helena

