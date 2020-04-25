Emergency and disaster planners often operate with sterile, clinical terms that miss the mark when it comes to human connection and compassion. We now have a term "essential business" defined primarily by county orders -- varying from county to county in our state.
Those lucky businesses deemed "essential" are able to mostly employ their workers full time -- except, of course, restaurants who are functioning under a mostly unsustainable model of pick-up, and likely are facing an equal unsustainable model of re-opening with greater distance, masks and gloves.
Please know that for those of us in the community deemed "non-essential" we are doing our best to figure out how to make rent, make mortgage payments, put food on the table for our family, stay healthy, support those we care about, and carry on inside the blunt weapon of state and federal "relief" and a flawed and overwhelmed state unemployment system -- (so far, inadequate, and where is the county relief?), while essential businesses and county and city employees continue to draw salaries.
For those businesses not deemed essential, does that mean we are "unessential" -- not needed, not valued? Many of my friends who own and work in unessential businesses feel this way.
I say 'no.' I want all you "unessential" business owners and workers to know that -- you are essential to me. I value you, I miss you, I value the contribution you make to your economy and our community -- it is huge -- we will soon understand the incredible value all the "non-essential business" companies and workers add to our collective economy.
I value the work you do. I value the service you and your employees provide. You are a very important part of who we are. We used to see each other at school, around town, at the store, at fundraisers. We will get through this. I look forward to when I can be in your stores, sit at your table, be in your tasting rooms, enjoy your hospitality, and see you again when are kids are playing sports together. You are essential to me.
I humbly request that the county move to use an alternate term while we get through this - "permitted" and "unpermitted" activity. We have only had two COVID-19 deaths in Napa County as of April 17. Please be mindful of those that have made the sacrifices to accomplish that.
Joe Fischer
Napa
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.