You are essential to me

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Emergency and disaster planners often operate with sterile, clinical terms that miss the mark when it comes to human connection and compassion. We now have a term "essential business" defined primarily by county orders -- varying from county to county in our state.

Those lucky businesses deemed "essential" are able to mostly employ their workers full time -- except, of course, restaurants who are functioning under a mostly unsustainable model of pick-up, and likely are facing an equal unsustainable model of re-opening with greater distance, masks and gloves.

Please know that for those of us in the community deemed "non-essential" we are doing our best to figure out how to make rent, make mortgage payments, put food on the table for our family, stay healthy, support those we care about, and carry on inside the blunt weapon of state and federal "relief" and a flawed and overwhelmed state unemployment system -- (so far, inadequate, and where is the county relief?), while essential businesses and county and city employees continue to draw salaries.

For those businesses not deemed essential, does that mean we are "unessential" -- not needed, not valued? Many of my friends who own and work in unessential businesses feel this way.