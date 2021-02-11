Editor's note: This is a community poem created by the senior class at New Tech High, inspired by the poem of the same name by Aracelis Girmay.
You are who I love
You beautiful people holding your dreams together, even as they are tossed like a sorrowful note into life's storms.
You who wears the green beanie, the dirty work shirt, and faded brown pants,
You who are strong and will beat this world with your flame of passion
You always find a way to apologize for every argument we have.
You bring sunny days and part rainy clouds,
You who are often overlooked, always second never first hoping to one day be good instead of good enough,
You who always shows up and knows just what to say
You are the one I Love.
You who dances like no one is watching and sings even though you don't know the words,
You who I never see sleep, and comforts everyone in need
You with hopeless wishes on stars, so many sleepless nights are who I respect and adore.
You with the tears in your eyes maintaining your head high
You, the person who doesn’t listen to what others think of them.
You hold me in your warm embrace in these cold times
You are who I love.
The person whom I admire, the person I've looked up to all my life
Always having my back whenever and wherever
You whose palms bleed for the beaming smiles of your child
You who spends night and day working, just to make sure our bellies are full.
You who has stars filling your bright eyes
You, the painters, and poets, and plays
You, my mother who wakes me up for school
You who wears too much perfume, gets no sleep and gives the best hugs when I need them the most,
YOU are who I love so much!
Hope is what you give yourself, the meaning of inner strength
Who takes the time to listen to all I have to say.
You are my daily vitamin.
You breathe immeasurable unending excellence
You, my family who cares so deeply about me, knows it is the same
You who feeds the homeless
And is kind to everyone you interact with
You whom I rely on for even the smallest, most routine "Hello!"
You listen to me as though I am a concert, and you compliment people as if they were your family.
You who stays up late in the night watching the news
You, with a sparkle every time there’s a chance to be together for the sake of others
Who brings me love through the day and night, you are who I love.
You dancing in the kitchen, cooking delicious food, breathing immeasurable unending excellence
You showed me your ways to shape who I am.
I love how you always watch over me and make sure I’m doing the right thing,
I love how you joke with me to always make sure I’m happy,
I love how you listen to me even if you don’t understand what I’m saying,
I love that you’re always nice to me even when I’m not nice myself.
I love the human spirit to adapt, to survive, to thrive, to be alive.
Nancy Hale's Political Literature class
New Tech High School
