Editor's note: This is a community poem created by the senior class at New Tech High, inspired by the poem of the same name by Aracelis Girmay.

You are who I love

You beautiful people holding your dreams together, even as they are tossed like a sorrowful note into life's storms.

You who wears the green beanie, the dirty work shirt, and faded brown pants,

You who are strong and will beat this world with your flame of passion

You always find a way to apologize for every argument we have.

You bring sunny days and part rainy clouds,

You who are often overlooked, always second never first hoping to one day be good instead of good enough,

You who always shows up and knows just what to say

You are the one I Love.

You who dances like no one is watching and sings even though you don't know the words,

You who I never see sleep, and comforts everyone in need