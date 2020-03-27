You can help keep our parks open and safe

We are all aware of the public health crisis that we are living with and adjusting to, and there has been quite a bit of conversation lately about our parks and public spaces as an outlet for Napa County residents to cope with the shelter in place orders statewide. The Napa Open Space District parks are currently all open for use by residents, but we need your help to keep these trails and spaces open in a safe and responsible way.

The safety and health of our staff and visitors is top priority for the district and while we encourage people to get outdoors for fresh air and exercise, we need all park users to follow some common sense rules that are consistent with the safe practices and social distancing guidelines set forth by our County Public Health Officer.

Simply put, if we can't keep everyone safe, we won't be able to keep the parks and trails open for use as we move forward.

We're all already adjusting to these ideas in our daily life, and the rules for our parks are simple to follow.

-- If you're sick, stay home - Trails and parks should be treated like any other public space and if you're sick you should opt to stay home and keep everyone safe.