You can help keep our parks open and safe

We are all aware of the public health crisis that we are living with and adjusting to, and there has been quite a bit of conversation lately about our parks and public spaces as an outlet for Napa County residents to cope with the shelter in place orders statewide. The Napa Open Space District parks are currently all open for use by residents, but we need your help to keep these trails and spaces open in a safe and responsible way.
The safety and health of our staff and visitors is top priority for the district and while we encourage people to get outdoors for fresh air and exercise, we need all park users to follow some common sense rules that are consistent with the safe practices and social distancing guidelines set forth by our County Public Health Officer.
Simply put, if we can't keep everyone safe, we won't be able to keep the parks and trails open for use as we move forward.
We're all already adjusting to these ideas in our daily life, and the rules for our parks are simple to follow.
-- If you're sick, stay home - Trails and parks should be treated like any other public space and if you're sick you should opt to stay home and keep everyone safe.
-- Go solo and avoid crowds - If you're visiting the parks, please only come in groups of family or people that you live with. Going outdoors during this time is for our health and not for socializing in groups.
-- Maintain social distance - Stay 6 feet away from other park users and maintain social distancing at all times.
-- Be aware of your surroundings - Please leave extra space when passing people on trails. If you're in a group, this means making a single file line and stepping off the trail to allow safe space for people to pass.
-- Bring water/hand sanitizer - We're making every effort to maintain restrooms and water where these are available, but it's best to plan on bringing your own water and hand sanitizer before you leave.
-- Help spread the love around - Be mindful of crowds. If you can, choose mid-week rather than the weekend for your walk in our most popular parks. It’s best to visit parks you can walk or ride to. Skyline Wilderness Park and Moore Creek Park have limited parking, and may be closed if it gets too crowded.
-- Don't congregate - Please do not congregate in parking lots or at trailheads.
-- Dogs must be on leash - In the parks that allow dogs, please keep your dog on leash at all times and remove any waste when you leave.
You can find more details about safe practices at parks, maps of options to go outside, and more at napaoutdoors.org/covid-19.
I'm proud, as always, of how our community has come together to support one another and we're lucky to have such wonderful open spaces as resources for our well being. Please help us keep these trails and parks as options for us all to use during this time.
John Woodbury
General Manager
Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District
