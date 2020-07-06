You can talk all you want about fake news

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is appalling to me to see people everywhere acting as though the COVID-19 threat is gone and returning to their pre-COVID-19 without taking any precautions.

The fact is our economy is opening up because we have to open it up, not because the threat of COVID-19 transmission is gone or even reduced. Quite the contrary. Today is a much scarier time in our community than it was six or eight weeks ago.

The daily case rate of COVID-19 in the United States continues to rise. Total cases in Napa County more than doubled in the three weeks after the Memorial Day parties/picnics.

The argument has been made that this increase in infections is a direct result of testing being made more available. While this is true for community testing, every hospitalized patient suspected to have COVID-19 has been tested for the past three months. However the daily hospitalization rate continues to rise nationally, which simply cannot be a result of increased testing. Indeed even in Napa, hospitalization for COVID-19 infections has increased recently.

It is unfortunate that our government has to mandate wearing a mask, but it is necessary only because much of our population lacks common sense and/or public health awareness. This is the more palatable conclusion than the alternative, that we do not care about each other.