It is appalling to me to see people everywhere acting as though the COVID-19 threat is gone and returning to their pre-COVID-19 without taking any precautions.
The fact is our economy is opening up because we have to open it up, not because the threat of COVID-19 transmission is gone or even reduced. Quite the contrary. Today is a much scarier time in our community than it was six or eight weeks ago.
The daily case rate of COVID-19 in the United States continues to rise. Total cases in Napa County more than doubled in the three weeks after the Memorial Day parties/picnics.
The argument has been made that this increase in infections is a direct result of testing being made more available. While this is true for community testing, every hospitalized patient suspected to have COVID-19 has been tested for the past three months. However the daily hospitalization rate continues to rise nationally, which simply cannot be a result of increased testing. Indeed even in Napa, hospitalization for COVID-19 infections has increased recently.
It is unfortunate that our government has to mandate wearing a mask, but it is necessary only because much of our population lacks common sense and/or public health awareness. This is the more palatable conclusion than the alternative, that we do not care about each other.
Viral transmission of COVID-19 is not unlike other viruses. They enter the body through the mucus membranes, eyes, nose and mouth. They are not absorbed through your skin. Wearing gloves does not more good than washing your hands, but they do make you more aware about touching your face.
Precautions do break down fairly simply. Wear a mask to protect others. Wash your hands to protect yourself. Everyone has a right to ignore the latter, but not wearing a mask threatens the health of those around you.
The only people to pay attention to are the public health experts, infectious disease specialists and epidemiologists. You can talk all you want about fake news. In the end, science matters and always prevails.
Dr. Larry S. Posner
Napa
