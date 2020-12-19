You don’t need to believe in Santa to believe in miracles

A few nights ago, I broke down in tears. There wasn’t any specific event that led my "pipes to overflow," probably just random fatigue and overwhelm setting in.
We can all relate to these moments when we unexpectedly come undone. I say unexpectedly but the truth is, this has been happening every Christmas.
I convinced myself it was the pandemic and tried to keep it together with work, at home and most importantly for our children. But each year, it creeps up on me, this overwhelming sadness and gloom.
And suddenly all the memories come back rushing in, the loss of my mom from cancer, the loss of our baby and my infertility. Although my mind knows that I have overcome many of these pains, my heart still grieves and does so religiously every Christmas.
Holidays are definitively known to bring on extra stress to the season, it’s also not surprising that research shows feelings of grief and loss are also heightened during the holidays. Yet, in the midst of all the additional stress, there is something special about Christmas — the twinkling lights, the magical moments, and the wide-eyed wonder of our children, both, big or small.
Maybe you don’t’ believe in Santa anymore, maybe you never did but I know from experience that magic and miracles can still happen. It was Christmas of 2012, I was sitting in my mom’s old bedroom sorting through her things when I got the call. A baby girl was due to be born, and the biological parents wanted to meet us. I could not help but feel like this was “divine intervention.” This little angel was due on my mom’s birthday. I still tear up writing about this.
My journey has taught me that losses are forever tattooed in our hearts, it’s not something you overcome but something you learn to live with and nurture with hope, with courage and sometimes with the unexpected blessings of life.
Every year, my daughter asks me “what do you want Santa to bring you, mommy,” and I reply, “he already did, sweetie” and hold her extra tight.
I dedicate this letter to my beautiful, spunky, and warm-hearted big girl, who will be turning 8 this January, and to everyone this holiday season looking for a dash of h-o-p-e.
h.a.p.p.y h.o.l.i.d.a.y.s, beautiful valleys — may the season still shine bright amongst all this darkness.
Cecilia Poggi
Napa
