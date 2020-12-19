You don’t need to believe in Santa to believe in miracles

A few nights ago, I broke down in tears. There wasn’t any specific event that led my "pipes to overflow," probably just random fatigue and overwhelm setting in.

We can all relate to these moments when we unexpectedly come undone. I say unexpectedly but the truth is, this has been happening every Christmas.

I convinced myself it was the pandemic and tried to keep it together with work, at home and most importantly for our children. But each year, it creeps up on me, this overwhelming sadness and gloom.

And suddenly all the memories come back rushing in, the loss of my mom from cancer, the loss of our baby and my infertility. Although my mind knows that I have overcome many of these pains, my heart still grieves and does so religiously every Christmas.

Holidays are definitively known to bring on extra stress to the season, it’s also not surprising that research shows feelings of grief and loss are also heightened during the holidays. Yet, in the midst of all the additional stress, there is something special about Christmas — the twinkling lights, the magical moments, and the wide-eyed wonder of our children, both, big or small.