You get what you pay for.

A lot has been published recently about the seven Whitehall Lane neighbor's lawsuit aimed at Upper Valley Recycling & Composting Disposal Service (UVDS).

UVDS has been at that same Whitehall Lane location since 1966, "which is decades before any of the plaintiffs purchased their neighboring properties," according to UVDS.

Amazingly, this same issue comes up in property located near an airport. People will buy houses near an airport, because real estate is cheaper due to the noise and smell, then they complain about it.

Did it really never occur to them that the reason their property was more affordable was because of the proximity to the recycling center? They made that choice, but now don’t want to live with the consequences of their decision.

Based on how the real estate market works, their purchase prices reflected its location. The Napa County supervisor overseeing St. Helena, Diane Dillon, has already met with the Whitehall Lane neighbors and evaluated the situation to determine if it’s a valid complaint or one based on oversensitivity and unreasonable expectations.

Apparently, these neighbors preferred to file a lawsuit.

Igor Sill

Napa