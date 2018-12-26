“Ours is not the task of fixing the entire world at once, but of stretching out to mend the part of the world that is within our reach.” ― Clarissa Pinkola Estes
The Valley is a joy for so many of us who live here and a gift to those for whom it’s a dream destination. Stunning natural beauty, temperate climes, an ever-expanding cultural scene, star-quality food and impeccable wines.
Yet, despite the glossy travel section highlights, for thousands the “good life” is elusive here. It needn’t be.
We at Napa Valley CanDo know to our bones that our communities’ readiness to share the bounty is an essential value. Whether through pancake breakfasts, galas, or the Napa Valley Vintners’ auction, the people of this generous valley recognize that giving reaps benefits all round.
This powerful sense of altruism is seen not only when we’re faced with fires, earthquakes and floods, but throughout the year. In challenging times of plummeting markets, financial cutbacks and increasing concerns about security, both individuals and a slew of nonprofit organizations make it their mission to enrich life for us all.
CanDo is one of these, a small but mighty all-volunteer nonprofit. We connect, inspire and empower neighbors to take positive action in our communities.
One of our projects, the Napa Valley Give!Guide, does just this. It’s an opportunity for anyone to be a philanthropist. In its first five years, the Give!Guide has raised over $1.4 million for local nonprofits. This year, there are 46 terrific local nonprofits participants. Every tax-deductible penny stays right here in Napa County. CanDo takes no fee.
There are just a few days left in this year’s Give!Guide campaign. Donations are accepted until midnight, Dec. 31 via NVGiveGuide.org.
The Guide offers a one-stop-shopping opportunity to give to one or many organizations with a single credit card transaction or a check that’s postmarked by Dec. 31. Donations start at $10 and you can vary the amount. And if that warm sense of doing the right thing isn’t enough, there are free gifts for each donor from Anette’s Chocolates, Ritual Coffee Roasters, Napa Valley Distillery, The Forge, Napa Valley Art Supplies, and Tannery Bend Brewery.
Along with the creative efforts of nonprofits and CanDo volunteers, Give!Guide Guardians make it all possible. The Napa Valley Vintners, Terra Firma Global Partners, Mechanics Bank, the City of Napa/Napa Recycling and Waste Services, Del Sur Mortgage and Napa Valley Marketplace Magazine all provide financial support.
Hilary Zunin
Napa