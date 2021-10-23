The Oct. 18 edition had an article about a woman who fell on a trail in Westwood Hills Park and broke her ankle ("Napa woman breaks foot at Westwood Hills Park and files claim against city"). While I feel sorry for Ms. Rivera, filing a suit against the city sets a horrible precedent. Imagine if anyone who slipped or got stung by a bee or poked in the eye by a rogue stick did the same? When you hike any trail, you must assume the risks. And to suggest that "railings or better rocks (?)" would cut the risk, why not an escalator for the steep parts? This is one path we don't want to go down.