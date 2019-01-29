On the evening of Jan. 26, my husband and I attended a wonderful performance at the new St. Helena High School Performing Arts Center. We are so fortunate that our daughter invited us.
This was a musical performance of Italian opera and piano solos sung and played by various young students of the music/voice instructor at St. Helena High School, and was a scholarship fundraiser. The final performance of the evening was by an outstanding opera star now teaching at U.C. Hayward, and all were accompanied by a master accompanist.
My disappointment is that this (almost free) performance was so poorly attended by the citizens of St. Helena, who all purport to be very sophisticated. The beautiful auditorium was less than a quarter full (mostly parents and family, I'm sure).
Where were you, St. Helena? What is more important than supporting the musical arts and young students in your home town?
Shame on you.
Judy Ahmann
Carneros