Your dignity surpasses the stars

In light of the proposed "buffer zone" around the Napa Planned Parenthood, I would like to clarify four things:

First, 40 Days for Life volunteers firmly believe in and uphold the inherent dignity of every single human person — born and unborn. It is with this deep respect and love for others that we witness and pray outside of Planned Parenthood. We are not there to intimidate or judge anyone. We deeply respect each client, staff member, and escort, and truly want what is best for them.

Second, because of this great respect for each person, we provide the clients with scientific information related to the side effects of contraception and abortion, including breast cancer and depression, to name two. We believe that each of these clients deserves to be well-informed before making healthcare decisions that may impact them for the rest of their lives.

Third, it is clear that members of the City Council have clear connections to Planned Parenthood, and are, therefore, biased in their decision-making process in regards to this buffer zone. Acting on this bias clearly violates their promise to uphold the rights of all the residents of Napa. This is greatly concerning as this council is actively favoring one group while discriminating against another. Will anyone hold them accountable?